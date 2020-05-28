House Advances Bill Providing Flexibility for PPP Borrowers

As expected, the House today passed a bipartisan bill that would provide greater flexibility for Paycheck Protection Program borrowers. Introduced by Reps. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas), the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act would extend the maturity period for unforgiven PPP loans to five years and extend the forgiveness period through the end of 2020.

The bill would also reduce the minimum amount that businesses must devote to maintaining payroll from 75% to 60%. The legislation—which passed the house by a 417-1 vote—must now be approved by the Senate.