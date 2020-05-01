Trending
Main Street in Canandaigua, N.Y. Photo by Daniel Case.

Bonus Podcast: Overview of the Main Street Lending Program

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Commercial Lending, Community Banking, Featured, Policy

As part of its response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve is launching a “Main Street Lending Program” to deliver up to $600 billion in credit to small and midsize firms. On a bonus episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ProfitStars, a division of Jack Henry and Associates — two ABA experts provide an overview of the MSLP.

Among other topics, Hu Benton and Shaun Kern discuss:

  • How MSLP, as a loan program with a degree of risk retention, differs from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
  • This week’s changes to MSLP term sheets, including some advocated by ABA.
  • Areas where ABA is recommending further changes, including on minimum loan sizes and on reference rate choice.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by ProfitStars, a division of Jack Henry and Associates.

Additional resources:

In this episode:

Hu Benton
VP, Banking Policy
ABA Office of Regulatory Policy

Shaun Kern
Senior Counsel
ABA Office of Regulatory Policy

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

 

