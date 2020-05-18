ABA Survey Examines Bank Plans for Return to Offices, Facilities

As states and localities begin the process of easing stay-at-home orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, about seven in 10 banks expect to phase their workforces back into offices within the next 30 to 60 days, according to a recent ABA members-only survey. An additional 11 percent said they expected to do so within the next 90 days.

Once bank lobbies and corporate offices reopen, more than half of banks expect to require customers, visitors and employees to wear masks, while one in five will require screening for COVID-19 symptoms, such as a temperature check, for customers and visitors. Nearly half will require a symptom screening for employees.

With 426 banks of all sizes responding, the survey provides additional detailed information on banks’ phasing of return plans, facility management, health screening policies, provision of protective and hygienic equipment, support for remote workers and business travel considerations. In addition to the survey, ABA recently hosted a webinar and podcast episode addressing banker questions about returning to in-branch and office operations.