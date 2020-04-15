Podcast: Financial Literacy and Social Distancing

April is Financial Literacy Month, but with schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules in place across the country, bankers are pivoting to video conferencing and virtual formats to deliver financial lessons. Teachers and parents are desperate for virtual education offerings, and bankers have an opportunity to amplify their financial education message more than ever this month.

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions — American Riviera Bank’s Rechelle Ringer discusses what her bank is doing to revamp its financial education offerings for virtual formats, as well as some lessons learned along the way. The ABA Foundation’s Jeni Pastier talks about how to deliver the foundation’s signature Teach Children to Save program virtually, as well as other resources from ABA for digital financial education.

