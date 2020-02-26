NPR’s Marketplace Features Early-Career Banker in New Series

As part of its new “United States of Work” series spotlighting 10 workers across the country, NPR’s Marketplace program featured Kate Bellino, a 24-year-old new account representative at Colorado-based FirstBank. The series examines the changing state of the U.S. workforce and will continue to check in with Bellino in the months to come.

Bellino joined the bank to help pay for college and found it an exciting job. “FirstBank has just the most pristine work culture [and]reputation, and that drew my attention immediately,” she says in the seven-minute segment that first aired this week. “On my days off, I’m kind of a little sad that I’m not at my branch with my team.” Bellino talked about her future career plans, including finishing college and applying to join FirstBank’s management training program.

The segment comes as the American Bankers Association has launched its own campaign—Find Your Future in Banking—which includes TV advertisements across the country profiling real employees at banks of all sizes nationwide and showcasing the depth and range of banking job opportunities, as well as the diverse backgrounds and experiences of bankers today. ABA is complementing the TV advertising with radio, digital, social media and event venue ads.