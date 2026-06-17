The American Bankers Association and the Maryland Bankers Association have released a new ad applauding Rep. April McClain Delaney’s (D-Md.) support of policies that lower costs for farmers, fishers and homeowners and encouraging her to keep up those efforts.

“Rep. April McClain Delaney has fought hard for policies that help lower the cost of business for farmers and fishers and make homeownership more affordable,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Her dedicated efforts are making a difference for communities in Maryland and across the country and we urge her to continue them.”

“Rep. April McClain Delaney has been a true champion for the workers and small businesses that power our Maryland economy,” said Maryland Bankers Association President and CEO Tisha Edwards. “We’re proud to join ABA in highlighting her work to advance policies that lower costs for Marylanders, and we encourage her to keep fighting.”

The ad is now airing in Maryland.