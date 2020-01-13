ABA Expands ‘Find Your Future in Banking’ Ad Campaign to TV

Starting today, ABA will take its “Find Your Future in Banking” advertising campaign across the country on multiple platforms—including on broadcast and cable television for the first time. The ad campaign, which profiles real employees at banks of all sizes nationwide, showcases the depth and range of banking job opportunities, as well as the diverse backgrounds and experiences of bankers today.

Based on a favorable response from ABA members to the initial round of digital and social media advertising this fall, ABA is running a 30-second television ad in select markets—including Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Kansas City and Tupelo, Mississippi—during January, February and March. The markets were selected in part due to local concentration of bank career opportunities.

ABA will continue to complement the TV advertising with radio, digital, social media and event venue ads. All ads direct those interested in exploring a banking career to aba.com/careersinbanking, which features information on the industry, a link to ABA’s national job board and the Find Your Future in Banking employee video profiles. Bankers are encouraged to post career opportunities on the ABA job board; ABA member banks receive discounted pricing.