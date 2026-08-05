The Washington Attorney General’s Office today issued guidelines for donating to reputable charities, as scammers will likely try to take advantage of individuals seeking to help families and businesses affected by the wildfires currently burning in parts of the state.

Three wildfires in Spokane County, Washington, have resulted in evacuation orders for at least 65,000 people and possibly damaged or destroyed as many as 1,100 structures, according to USA Today. Several charities are accepting donations to help those affected.

Scammers often take advantage of natural disasters by posing as charitable organizations raising funds for victims. The Washington Attorney General’s Office offered several tips for avoiding scams. For example, legitimate charities must first register with the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which maintains an online database of registered nonprofits. The attorney general’s office also warned against “high-pressure asks” demanding immediate payment and scanning QR codes, as the codes could lead to fake or malicious websites.

The office also noted that several crowdfunding campaigns have been launched to help wildfire victims. It encouraged people to first research the crowdfunding organizers, and cautioned that donations to individuals are not regulated like donations to charities.

As for reputable charities, the office noted that the city of Spokane is accepting donations through its H.O.M.E. Starts Here Fund. The Washington Bankers Association has encouraged bankers to consider donations to organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Innovia Foundation. In addition, the Spokane news channel KHQ has compiled a list of charitable organizations accepting donations to help those affected.