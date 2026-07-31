Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Director Andrea Gacki will step down from her position to become global head of sanctions at Citi, according to an announcement by the bank.

The Treasury Department appointed Gacki as head of FinCEN in 2023. She previously was director of the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and, before joining OFAC, was a trial attorney at the Department of Justice.

The Treasury Department has appointed Jenna Casanova as acting FinCEN director, according to Reuters news agency. She is currently senior advisor to the undersecretary of terrorism and financial intelligence at the department and previously worked as a senior enforcement officer at FinCEN.