The American Bankers Association today expressed support for Federal Reserve efforts to develop a more uniform regulatory treatment for mutual capital certificates, and offered revisions to proposals to further improve regulation of mutual capital.

Last year, the Fed released an FAQ and two draft templates (here and here) for mutual banks to use as they consider raising capital. Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said the resources are meant to provide options for mutual banks to issue capital instruments that could qualify as tier 1 common equity or as additional tier 1 equity.

In a letter, ABA said its mutual bank members support the Fed’s efforts to develop a workable and scalable framework that enables mutual institutions to raise external capital while preserving their ownership structure and mission. Still, the association had several recommendations to address potential concerns with the templates: