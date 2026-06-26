The American Bankers Association today said it opposes a proposal by Nacha to modify Automated Clearing House return timeframes, pointing to the high costs that would be imposed on financial institutions, particularly smaller banks.

Nacha has proposed to shorten the timeframe for returns that are typically returned without human decisioning or handling by a receiving depositary financial institution. In a letter, ABA said the proposal would involve substantial systems reengineering, enhanced exception processing, vendor coordination and changes to staffing models – all at high cost to financial institutions for relatively little benefit. The proposal would disproportionately affect community and regional banks, which often depend on service providers and have limited control over system changes, ABA said.

ABA also said that the proposal would reduce processing flexibility, which would impair effective risk management. It urged Nacha to consider more targeted, data-driven approaches to improving return efficiencies.

In addition, ABA weighed in on two other Nacha proposals: