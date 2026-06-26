The Federal Housing Administration has posted an implementation guide for the upcoming transition to the UAD 3.6 Uniform Residential Appraisal Report, which is a single form that will replace the current Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac appraisal forms for all residential property types.

FHA’s Electronic Appraisal Delivery, or EAD, Portal webpage has been updated to include a new UAD 3.6 section titled “Preparing for Uniform Appraisal Dataset 3.6: Your Guide to Implementation,” according to the agency. The new section contains a link to FHA’s UAD 3.6 Implementation Preparedness Toolbox, which includes several resources, technical documentation and other information necessary for this transition