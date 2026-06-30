The April release of the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, which measures changes in the value of single-family homes across the United States using repeat sales data, showed home prices increased 0.8% year-over-year, in line with expectations and up from March’s 0.7% annual increase. The 20-city composite seasonally adjusted index, which tracks home price changes across 20 major metropolitan areas, was essentially unchanged, coming in at -0.04% month-over-month, an improvement from March’s 0.16% decline.

The ABA Office of the Chief Economist believes that the April data suggests home price appreciation remains modest against the backdrop of elevated mortgage rates. Because home equity is a key driver of household balance sheets and consumer spending, stable home prices help support credit performance and overall economic resilience. For banks, a resilient housing market underpins the value of residential real estate while helping to preserve household financial strength, although slower price appreciation reflects the continued impact of higher borrowing costs on housing activity.