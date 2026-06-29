The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund is seeking applicants for the 2026 funding round of the Bank Enterprise Award Program and the Small Dollar Loan Program, according to notices published in the Federal Register. The fund also published a notice of availability for its Bond Guarantee Program.

The BEA Program awards FDIC-insured depository institutions for increasing their investments and support of CDFIs and advancing their community development financing and service activities in the most economically distressed communities, according to the CDFI Fund. A series of deadlines for the 2026 funding round begins on July 24, with July 31 the last day to submit applications and required attachments.

The SDL Program was created to help certified CDFIs address the issue of expanding consumer access to mainstream financial institutions and provide alternatives to high-cost, small-dollar loans. A series of deadlines for the 2026 funding round begins on July 23, with July 30 the last day to submit applications and required attachments.

Through the CDFI Bond Guarantee Program, the Treasury Secretary makes debt available to CDFIs from the Federal Financing Bank, whose loans provide long-term capital not previously available to CDFIs. Qualified Issuer Applications must be submitted by July 7, and Guarantee Applications must be submitted by July 8. If applicable, CDFI Certification Applications must be received by the CDFI Fund by July 2.