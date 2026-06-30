The federal banking agencies today released the 2026 list of certain geographies where certain bank activities are eligible for Community Reinvestment Act credit.

The list includes distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies where revitalization or stabilization activities are eligible to receive CRA consideration, according to the agencies. Revitalization or stabilization activities in these geographies are eligible to receive CRA consideration under the community development definition for 12 months after publication of the current list.

As with past lists, the agencies apply a one-year lag period for geographies that were included in 2025 but are no longer designated as distressed or underserved in the current list.