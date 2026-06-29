The Office of Foreign Assets Control today launched a new online “reconsideration portal” for the submission of requests to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list.

According to the agency, the portal is intended to streamline the petitions process by guiding submitters to provide necessary information upfront. Listed persons can also request certain unclassified, non-privileged information underlying their sanctions determination (a “courtesy document”) through the portal.

In addition, OFAC has updated its FAQ on how to request to be removed from a sanctions list (FAQ 897), added a new FAQ on what happens when requests are denied (FAQ 1261), and published two quick-reference guides on Delisting Petitions Best Practices and What to Include in a Delisting Petition.