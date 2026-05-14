The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and G7 have released joint guidance to help public and private sector stakeholders improve transparency in their artificial intelligence systems and supply chains.

A software bill of materials serves as an “ingredients list” for software that better positions organizations to understand their supply chains and make risk-informed decisions about how to protect their critical systems, according to CISA. The new guidance – “Software Bill of Materials for AI – Minimum Elements” – builds on previous work to establish a shared vision for a software bill of materials and provides recommendations on minimum elements that should be included in a software bill of materials for AI.

While not exhaustive or mandatory, the supplemental minimal elements outlined in the guidance will expand over time to keep pace with the rapid advancement of AI technology, CISA said.