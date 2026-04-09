The Treasury Department will offer digital asset firms the same cybersecurity information it shares with banks and other financial institutions, provided the firms meet certain criteria, according to an announcement today.

The new initiative is designed to help digital asset firms better identify, prevent and respond to cyber threats targeting their customers and networks, the Treasury Department said. The effort advances a key recommendation from President Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report.

Interested firms should contact the Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection for more information.