Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott (D-Ga.) has died at age 80, House Democrats announced today. Scott was a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

Scott was first elected to Congress in 2002. A former business owner and television and radio personality, he became the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee in 2020. He had previously served in the Georgia General Assembly.

House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called Scott “a strong and steady voice in advancing policies to expand economic opportunity.”

“David led with compassion, conviction and an unwavering commitment to public service,” she said. “His contributions to this Congress and to the country will not be forgotten.”