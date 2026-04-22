The Department of Justice this week extended by a year the compliance deadlines for a recent revision to the regulation implementing Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which establishes specific requirements for making state and local governments’ web content and mobile applications accessible.

In 2024, the DOJ finalized a rule to generally require state and local governments’ web content and mobile apps to comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level AA. The new extension pushes back the compliance date for government entities with a total population of more than 50,000 from April 24 of this year to April 26, 2026. It pushes back the compliance date for government entities with a population of less than 50,000, or any special district government, from April 26, 2027, to April 26, 2028.

While the regulations apply only to state and local governments subject to Title II, regulations applicable to private businesses subject to Title III, such as banks, may follow in similar form and substance.