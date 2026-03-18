The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.7% in February, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices moved up 0.5% in January and advanced 0.4% in December 2025.

On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 3.4% for the 12 months ending in February.

More than half of the February rise in prices for final demand can be attributed to a 0.5% advance in the index for final demand services. Prices for final demand goods increased 1.1%.

The index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services rose 0.5% in February and 3.5% since the same time last year.