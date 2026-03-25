Lawmakers in the House and Senate today announced the introduction of four bills to revise the deposit insurance framework, with a focus on noninterest-bearing transaction accounts.

The Main Street Depositor Protection Act would raise the deposit insurance coverage limits for noninterest-bearing transaction accounts from $250,000 to $5 million for certain banks and credit unions. The legislation was reintroduced in the Senate by Sens. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and others, and introduced in the House as a companion bill by Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.). The legislation was previously introduced last year in the Senate, although that bill proposed raising the limit to $10 million.

In addition, Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee announced the introduction of three related bills. They are: