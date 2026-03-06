The IRS today issued proposed regulations for opening “Trump Accounts” for children and regarding a pilot program for contributing to the accounts.

Parents and guardians can create Trump Accounts for children under 18, although contributions to the accounts cannot be made before July 4, 2026, and are limited to $5,000 annually in aggregate, according to the IRS. The federal government will also make a one-time $1,000 pilot program contribution to the account for each eligible child if they are a U.S. citizen born on or after Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028.

Employers may contribute to an employee’s or employee dependent’s Trump Account up to $2,500 (counts against annual aggregate limit), and the contribution will not count towards the employee’s taxable income.