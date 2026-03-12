Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.376 million. This is 5.4% below the revised December rate of 1.455 million and is 5.8% below the January 2025 rate of 1.46 million. Single-family authorizations in January were at a rate of 873,000; this is 0.9% below the revised December figure of 881,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 453,000 in January.

Privately-owned housing starts in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.487 million. This is 7.2% above the revised December estimate of 1.387 million and is 9.5% above the January 2025 rate of 1.358 million. Single-family housing starts in January were at a rate of 935,000; this is 2.8% below the revised December figure of 962,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 524,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.527 million. This is 4.8% above the revised December estimate of 1.457 million but is 7.5% below the January 2025 rate of 1.651 million. Single-family housing completions in January were at a rate of 970,000; this is 1.0% below the revised December rate of 980,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 532,000.

