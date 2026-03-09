The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council recently announced that it has removed all references to reputational risk in its Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering Examination Manual. The removal was done to comply with a 2025 executive order by President Trump directing agencies to address alleged debanking practices, according to the council.

The Federal Reserve, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have all moved to remove reputational risk from their examinations and supervisions following the order. Most recently, the Fed announced it is seeking to codify the practice.