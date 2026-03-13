New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $0.1 billion in January to $321.2 billion, virtually unchanged since the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The slight decline followed a 0.9% December decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.5%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, $1 billion or 0.9% to $113.3 billion.