The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund has extended the application deadlines for financial assistance and technical assistance awards to April because of last year’s government shutdown.

The CDFI Fund last year amended its application process and gave institutions and organizations until October to submit updated applications. However, a government shutdown began that same month, which resulted in a lapse of appropriations for the program. As a result, the fund has pushed back the application deadline to April 10 of this year, according to notices in the Federal Register. (Here and here.)