The American Bankers Association Foundation this week launched the Rebuild Right: Safe Credit Recovery and Responsible Debt Solutions campaign, a new national initiative designed to empower consumers to rebuild credit responsibly and avoid harmful financial pitfalls. The campaign, which began March 4 in recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, is hosted in collaboration with the Wells Fargo Foundation and the nonprofit organization Working Credit.

Through the Rebuild Right campaign, the ABA Foundation and its partners seek to equip both consumers and bank volunteers with reliable information, practical tools and expert insights.

“Bankers are trusted messengers in their communities and are uniquely positioned to help consumers navigate the overwhelming challenges of rebuilding credit,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation. “By sharing legitimate, responsible strategies for financial recovery, bankers can help customers avoid costly mistakes and put them on a path toward a stronger financial future. We encourage our industry colleagues to join us in this national effort to protect consumers and support financial resilience.”

As part of this effort, the ABA Foundation and Working Credit developed three practical tip sheets that bankers can use to educate their customers on safe, effective ways to strengthen their credit: The Hazards of Credit Repair Companies, The Dangers of Debt Settlement, and A Path to Good Credit. These resources are designed to dispel common myths, highlight deceptive practices used by predatory companies, and offer actionable guidance for consumers seeking long term financial stability.

“Safe, trustworthy guidance is critical for people working to rebuild their credit and manage debt,” said Ricki Lowitz, co-founder and senior director of research and policy at Working Credit. “Too often, individuals facing financial setbacks are targeted by predatory credit repair and debt settlement companies that overpromise and underdeliver – often leaving folks worse off. Through the Rebuild Right campaign, we’re equipping bankers with practical tools and clear information so they can help customers build credit the right way — safely, sustainably, and with confidence.”

The campaign is part of the ABA Foundation’s long-standing mission to promote financial education, protect consumers and strengthen communities through industry-wide engagement. It’s being funded through a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.