Headline CPI for February matched expectations at 2.4% year-over-year, unchanged from January. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, is 2.5% year-over-year, the slowest pace since mid‑2021, but still modestly above the Fed’s 2% goal. Softer energy prices continue to offset firm shelter and services, while core goods remain subdued, suggesting limited pass‑through so far from prior cost pressures.

The ABA Office of the Chief Economist views this report as showing that core inflation’s downward trend remains intact. However, inflation is still above the Fed’s target, potentially keeping short-term rates higher, possibly pressuring bank net interest margins. Moreover, the recent surge in energy prices, driven by the conflicts in the Persian Gulf region that began on February 28, did not impact February’s release but will likely have ramifications for the March reading.