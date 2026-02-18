The Treasury Department today announced it will soon release six resources to enable “secure and resilient” artificial intelligence across the U.S. financial system.

The resources were developed by the Artificial Intelligence Executive Oversight Group, a private-public partnership that brought together financial institution executives with federal and state regulators and other stakeholders to identify gaps in the financial sector’s use of AI, the Treasury Department said. The department didn’t say what resources it would provide, but that they would be released in stages throughout the remainder of the month.

“By focusing on practical implementation rather than prescriptive requirements, the resources are intended to help financial institutions adopt AI more confidently and securely, strengthening resilience and cybersecurity while supporting innovation across the sector,” the department said.