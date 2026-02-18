Forty-six percent of U.S. adults said they receive communications they suspect are scams every day, while 77% say they are targeted by scammers at least once a week, according to a new survey by U.S. News and World Report.

The survey found that nearly one-quarter of respondents (23%) reported losing money to scams within the past three years. The median amount lost to fraud was $250, with only 36% of respondents recovering the funds.

Two-thirds of respondents believe artificial intelligence will put their financial health at risk, according to the report. The majority of respondents (79%) also believe that AI is making scams harder to detect.

As far as who is responsible for preventing scams, 37% said that it is up to individual consumers to protect themselves, 32% said the responsibility should fall on banks and financial institutions, and about 30% said government and law enforcement should do more to stop scammers.