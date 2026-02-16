Kicking off the ABA Conference for Community Bankers in Orlando today, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols highlighted the progress made on community bank-focused policy in 2025, including the extension of key tax provisions, the passage of a modified version of the ACRE Act and the Trump administration’s “push to right-size the regulatory rulebook.”

Nichols also highlighted the recently introduced, ABA-advocated SCAM Act to push tech companies to take actions on scammers using their platforms.

“But even as we make important progress on these and other issues, the start of 2026 has also shown us that we can’t be complacent,” Nichols said.

He highlighted two important risks where ABA has been active in advocacy this year: the need to close the loophole in the Genius Act’s ban on interest on payment stablecoins and the renewed push to impose rate caps on credit cards.

“This is a bad idea that’s been floated and rejected before, so we were ready to respond,” Nichols said of the rate cap proposal. “Under ABA’s latest analysis, if this rate cap were to take effect, as many as 159 million Americans could lose access to credit, affecting 85% of open credit card accounts.”