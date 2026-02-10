Household debt increased by $191 billion, or 1%, to $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported in its most recent Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

Mortgage balances grew by $98 billion in the fourth quarter and totaled $13.17 trillion at the end of 2025, according to the New York Fed. Credit card balances rose by $44 billion and stood at $1.28 trillion. Auto loan balances increased by $12 billion to $1.67 trillion, after holding steady during the prior quarter. Home equity line of credit balances increased by $11.6 billion to $434 billion. Student loan balances rose by $11 billion to $1.66 trillion. Non-housing balances rose by $81 billion, a 1.6% increase from Q3 2025.

Aggregate delinquency worsened in Q4 2025, with 4.8% of outstanding debt in some stage of delinquency. Transitions into early delinquency were mixed with mortgages and student loans increasing, while all other debt types held steady. Transitions into serious delinquency ticked up for credit card balances, mortgages and student loans while auto loans and HELOC decreased slightly.