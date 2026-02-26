The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.98% this week, down from 6.01% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.76%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.44%, up from 5.35% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.94%.
NYC finalizes debt collection rule covering banks collecting their own debts
The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection finalized amendments to its debt collection rules that will apply to banks and other original creditors when collecting debts from New York City consumers. The rule becomes effective...