The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.09% this week, down from 6.11% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.87%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.44%, down from 5.4% last week. A year ago, the rate was 6.09%.
ABA, associations ask administration to retain AI risk management framework
ABA joined the Business Software Alliance and seven associations in urging Commerce Department officials to retain the core structure of a risk management framework for artificial intelligence as the Trump administration seeks to spur AI adoption in the...