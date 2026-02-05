The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed that job openings in December fell to 6.5 million, missing expectations of 7.25 million. November 2025 job openings were revised down to 6.9 million from 7.15 million. Separations were little changed at 5.3 million.

The ABA Office of the Chief Economist views December’s JOLTS report as evidence of weakening labor demand. The number of job openings came in significantly lower than expected, partially due to the large downward revision to the November job openings level. Softening of the labor market could contribute to tempered wage growth and sustained unemployment, possibly leading to increased consumer delinquencies.