Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) no longer plans to offer an amendment to add credit card routing mandates to an unrelated bill on cryptocurrency regulation, Politico and Punchbowl News reported.

The Senate Agriculture Committee will meet on Thursday to consider the Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act, which would create a regulatory framework for digital assets overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Marshall has proposed to add the text of his Credit Card Competition Act to the bill. In a change to the original text of the CCCA, his amendment would give state attorneys general the ability to bring civil lawsuits for violations of the proposed routing mandates.

Both Politico and Punchbowl News cited anonymous sources who said Marshall does not plan to offer the amendment, which is still listed on the committee website for the hearing. Politico reported that the White House is pressing to get the bill out of committee and worried the amendment would have jeopardized its passage. The amendment is also opposed by committee Chairman John Boozman (R-Ark.), according to Punchbowl News.