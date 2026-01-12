The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action in the last two weeks of 2025.

Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions Iran–Venezuela drone network: OFAC on Dec. 30 designated 10 individuals and entities involved in Iran’s supply of combat drones to Venezuela. Targets include Venezuela-based Empresa Aeronáutica Nacional SA (EANSA) and its chairman José Jesús Urdaneta González, as well as Iran-based procurement agents and UAV affiliates such as Mostafa Rostami Sani, Marco Klinge, Majid Dolatkhah, and companies Rayan Fan Group and Rayan Roshd Afzar. These sanctions aim to disrupt weapons proliferation and counter destabilizing military cooperation between Tehran and Caracas. Read more.

OFAC sanctions Venezuelan oil operators: OFAC on Dec. 31 sanctioned four companies for operating in Venezuela’s oil sector and identified four associated oil tankers as blocked property. These vessels, some of which are part of the shadow fleet serving Venezuela, continue to provide financial resources that fuel Maduro’s illegitimate narco-terrorist regime. Read more.

Syria-related Sanctions

Tri-Seal Advisory Amended Following Caesar Act Repeal: On Dec. 23 OFAC issued an amended Tri-Seal Advisory: Sanctions and Export Controls Relief for Syria, reflecting the repeal of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. In addition, OFAC has updated its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List. : On Dec. 23 OFAC issued an amended Tri-Seal Advisory: Sanctions and Export Controls Relief for Syria, reflecting the repeal of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. In addition, OFAC has updated its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List. Read more

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC – Russia Sanctions Update: OFAC on Jan. 8 announced updates to its Russia sanctions program. Key actions include: updates and removals to its Russia-related sanctions list; issuance of an amended Russia-related General License; and publication of newly updated Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). : OFAC on Jan. 8 announced updates to its Russia sanctions program. Key actions include: updates and removals to its Russia-related sanctions list; issuance of an amended Russia-related General License; and publication of newly updated Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). Read more

Counter-narcotics-related Sanctions

OFAC updates SDN List entry: OFAC on Jan. 2 revised identifying information for Cristian Diana, previously designated under Executive Order 14059, Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade program [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059]. The updated entry reflects a new date and place of birth, passport number, and tax ID, while maintaining links to Stile Italiano S.R.L. and Windrose Tactical Solutions S.R.L.S. Read more.

Cyber-related Sanctions

OFAC announces SDN List deletions: OFAC on Dec. 30 removed several individuals from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. Deletions include Alexandra Yurevna Buriko (Russia), previously linked to Sberbank, and multiple individuals associated with cyber-related designations, including Sara Aleksandra Hamou, Andrea Nicola Costantino Hermes Gambazzi, and Merom Harpaz. Read more.