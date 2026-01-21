The ABA Banking Journal annually wraps the year completed and looks ahead across a range of challenges, trends and potential changes for banks and bankers:

Off the map: Top bank risks for 2026

New risks, uncertain territory make risk management a perilous journey in the new year.

Podcast: The 2026 outlook for bank M&A

The bank consolidation logjam broke in 2025, with several banks, including large regionals, inking major deals amid an accelerated pace for approvals. What’s ahead in 2026? Guest Paul Davis discusses his article evaluating the landscape ahead.

2026 bank marketing trends

Embracing these trends as strategic imperatives position marketers to drive growth and build lasting relationships in an increasingly competitive market.

State legislatures enter their busy season

Bank advocates expect 2026 to be a hectic year for state legislation, with possible bills on interchange fees, fraud, AI and more.

AI romance, ‘machine-to-machine’ scams among top 2026 fraud trends

Romance scams carried out by artificial intelligence and computers scamming other computers are among the top five fraud trends to watch out for in 2026, according to a new report by credit reporting agency Experian.

An AML year in review

Stepped-up scrutiny of transnational criminal organizations and drug cartels characterized BSA/AML enforcement in 2025.

Ag lenders signal cautious outlook for farm profitability

Agricultural lenders reported signs of tighter conditions in farm profitability and credit quality in 2025 and fewer than half of lenders are projected to stay in the black in 2026 — the lowest share since 2020, according to a joint survey conducted by ABA and the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, or Farmer Mac.

Survey: AI, fraud among top cybersecurity trends for 2026

Artificial intelligence is “supercharging” the cybersecurity arms race, with cyber-enabled fraud affecting people of all stripes, according to a new Global Cybersecurity Outlook report by the World Economic Forum and professional services firm Accenture.