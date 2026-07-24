The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today issued an alert urging financial institutions to be vigilant in identifying and reporting suspicious activity connected to fraud schemes targeting Office of Federal Student Aid programs.

The Department of Education has launched a nationwide effort to prevent fraud in federal student aid programs, according to the alert. The document lists types of scams targeting FSA programs, such as the creation of “ghost students” using false identities to obtain funds. It also lists red flags associated with student aid-related fraud.

“Financial institutions may be able to identify student aid refund payments either through deposits made directly by educational institutions or by contracted intermediaries,” the alert states.