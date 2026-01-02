The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced plans to propose changes to insured depository institution resolution planning requirements, or IDI rule. The rule, including the expected proposed changes, apply to FDIC-insured depository institutions with $50 billion or more in total assets.

In April 2025, the FDIC modified its approach to implementing the IDI rule to “focus on the information most relevant to conducting an effective resolution and to reduce burden on covered insured depository institutions by waiving content that required speculative analysis or information that was of relatively low value.” The new proposal will codify those changes. At the time, the agency issued an updated set of frequently asked questions describing the exemptions.

As FDIC’s review continues, GSIBs required to file full resolution submissions by July 2026 will instead be required to submit an interim supplement. Remaining Group A IDIs will be required to file as currently scheduled subject to the April FAQs, as will Group B IDIs required to submit by July 2026. Group B IDIs required to file by October 2026 will not be required to submit until a new final rule is issued. The FDIC also outlined upcoming testing on an IDI’s ability to quickly populate information to the agency’s virtual data room, which it called “essential” to providing information to prospective bidders in the event of a rapid failure.