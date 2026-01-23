The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 6.6% in January compared to the month prior, landing at 56.4, according to final results for the month. Sentiment was down 21.3% year over year. The current conditions index rose 9.9% from the month prior to 55.4. The index of consumer expectations rose 4.4% from the month prior to land at 57.
House committee advances three ABA-backed bills
The House Financial Services Committee advanced three bills supported by ABA, covering regulatory tailoring for community banks, reauthorization of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program, and raising Bank Secrecy Act reporting thresholds.