Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1% in November. Total outstanding credit increased to $5,084.8 trillion during the month, up 0.1% from October’s revised total of $5,080.6 trillion.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, decreased at an annual rate of 1.9% to $1.313.9 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 2.0% to $3,770.9 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 41.7% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.6% and 18.5%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

