The filing period for Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data collected in 2025 began on Jan. 1, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Banks can use the HMDA platform to upload their loan/application registers, review edits, certify the accuracy and completeness of the data, and submit data for the filing year in compliance with the reporting requirements. CFPB said submissions will be considered timely if received on or before March 2. Users will receive a confirmation email upon submission of their data, which will be sent to the email account of the user that sent the submission.

CFPB said that the beta platform to test submissions will remain available but that no data submitted on the beta platform will be considered for compliance with HMDA data reporting requirements.