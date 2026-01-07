The nonfarm private sector added 41,000 jobs in December, and annual pay was up 4.4% year-over-year, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a downward revision of November’s report from -32,000 jobs to -29,000.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 added lost 9,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50–499 employees gained 34,000 jobs, and large businesses added 2,000 jobs.

“Small establishments recovered from November job losses with positive end-of-year hiring, even as large employers pulled back,” said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.

Service-providing employment added 44,000 jobs, driven by education/health services gaining 39,000 jobs, followed by leisure/hospitality gaining 24,000. However, professional/business services lost 29,000,

Goods-producing employment lost 3,000 jobs. Manufacturing lost 5,000 while natural resources/mining and construction each added 1,000 jobs.

Read the ADP report.