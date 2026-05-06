The Securities and Exchange Commission today proposed rule and form amendments that would give public companies the option of filing semiannual reports instead of quarterly reports to meet their interim reporting obligations under federal securities laws.

Public companies, subject to Exchange Act Section 13(a) or 15(d), are currently required to file quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The proposal, if adopted, companies could elect to file semiannual reports on new Form 10-S instead of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Firms that elect to file semiannual reports would file one semiannual report and one annual report for each fiscal year rather than three quarterly reports and one annual report.

According to the SEC, the proposed amendments would provide “flexibility” and “enable public companies to choose the interim reporting frequency that would best serve the company and its investors.”

Under the proposal, the filing deadline for semiannual reports on Form 10-S would be 40 or 45 days, depending on the company’s filer status, after the end of the first semiannual period of the fiscal year. The proposal also would amend Regulation S-X, which governs the financial statement requirements for periodic reports, registration statements, and proxy statements, to reflect the new semiannual reporting option and simplify the existing financial statement requirements.

The proposal will be published on SEC.gov and in the Federal Register, and a public comment period will remain open until 60 days after publication.