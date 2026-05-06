Rob Nichols, president and CEO of the American Bankers Association, has been named to Washingtonian magazine’s list of 500 most influential people for 2026.

The magazine says its annual ranking includes the “experts and advocates, outside the government, who are playing big roles” in Washington, D.C., policy.

“We focus on several key factors: individuals with deep subject-matter expertise who understand how to effectively drive action in D.C.; those who grasp the nuances and complexities of specific policy areas; and experts in fields that are experiencing particularly dramatic change under the current administration,” editors wrote.

For Nichols — whose first job was as a paperboy — the magazine highlighted the Seattle native’s “significant regulatory victory, forcing the Federal Reserve to cut planned capital hikes by more than half — an effort, the ABA argued, that ensured banks could continue providing affordable mortgages and small-business loans.”