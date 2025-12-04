Jon Sisk and Matt Lujano’s banks couldn’t be more different at first appearance — Sisk is a top executive at a community bank in Santa Cruz, California, near the beating heart of America’s tech ecosystem, and Lujano leads a bank primarily based in a rural area of western Iowa where farming is dominant. But they share a positive outlook on the role of tech in community banking. As chair and vice chair, respectively, of ABA’s Community Bankers Council, they reflected on what it means to be a tech-forward community bank in a podcast following the committee’s recent D.C. meeting. Among other topics, they discuss:

Forming AI brainstorming groups within banks to facilitate collaborative innovation.

The use of generative AI tools to accelerate policy development and exam preparedness.

Being ready to move quickly on stablecoins, tokenized deposits and digital assets, even if customers aren’t demanding solutions.

Good ideas surfaced in conversations among CBC members.

