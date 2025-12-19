Consumer sentiment rose 3.7% from the previous month in December to land at 52.9, but was down 28.5% from a year ago, according to final results from the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The current conditions index fell 1.4% from the prior month to 50.4. The consumer expectations index rose 7.1 to 54.6.
Government holiday closures will not change compliance timelines
President Trump’s recent executive order closing federal government agencies on Dec. 24 and 26 does not affect the timing requirements in regulations with requirements based on business days, such as Regulation Z (TRID and right of rescission), Regulation...