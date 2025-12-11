The Hill newspaper today announced that American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols, Chief Policy Officer Naomi Camper and EVP of Congressional Relations and Legislative Affairs Kirsten Sutton were named to its list of the 2025 top lobbyists. The annual list by the Washington, D.C., publication recognizes the most effective advocates in the nation’s capital.

“Selected from more than 1,800 nominations this year alone, The Hill’s Top Lobbyists have made measurable impacts on the course of policy and politics, whether for corporations, small businesses, local governments, nonprofits, unions or trade associations,” the newspaper said in its announcement.

Nichols, Camper and Sutton also made The Hill’s list of top lobbyists in 2024, 2023 and 2022.